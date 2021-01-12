Kajol spills the beans on her favourite Korean drama and we're not even surprised

Lauding the lead pair Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Kajol added, "I thought the idea of the whole North Korea-South Korea love story was fabulous and I loved the way they did it. It was a superb idea and fantastically executed."

'Crash Landing On You' is a series based around a paragliding mishap which lands South Korean heiress, Yoon Se-ri in the DMZ forest in North Korea, which is a forbidden land for South Koreans. There she meets (rather falls on him from the tree her parachute was stuck in) an army officer Ri Jeong-hyuk. After listening to her story, Jeong-hyuk agrees to give her shelter at his place and also devices a secret plan to take her back to South Korea.

'Tribhanga' is set to release on Netflix on January 15. The multi-generational story, directed by actor Renuka Shahane is backed by Kajol's husband, actor-producer Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films.

The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, is described as a heart-warming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

‘Tribhanga' is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations.

Set in Mumbai, it weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the present day.

The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.