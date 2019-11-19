Kajol skips Tanhaji's trailer launch due to Nysa

Kajol is playing Ajay Devgn's wife in his historical film Tanhaji, which is based on life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The first look pictures of her was released some time ago and she was to attend the trailer launch along with rest of the cast members including Ajay Devgn,Saif Ali Khan,Sharad Kelkar and others. However she could not attend it.

During the trailer launch Ajay was present alone. Rohit Shetty ,who had come to unveil the trailer says," Kajol is playing the important part in the film. She was going to be here but she is in Singapore now. She had to fly there to attend a meeting. As Nysa is studying there and there was some meeting which one of the parents had to attend ,so Kajol had to go."

Later when Ajay was asked about working with Kajol he says," It was not different experience. We behave like this in real life and in front of others as well.It was pretty normal."

Ajay and Kajol have worked together in six films and it is their seventh movie with each other. Their last film was Toonpur ka Superhero.