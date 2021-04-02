Kajol shares funny post for husband Ajay Devgn on his birthday - check out latter's sweet reply

Actress Kajol on Friday shared a funny post while wishing her husband, actor Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday.

She posted a picture of Ajay on Instagram, which shows the actor holding a camera. It seems that the actor was shooting a film.

"Tried getting a selfie but the only "selfie" I could manage was his "self" with another camera... doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always," Kajol wrote.