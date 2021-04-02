Kajol shares funny post for husband Ajay Devgn on his birthday - check out latter's sweet reply

Actress Kajol on Friday shared a funny post while wishing her husband, actor Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday.
She posted a picture of Ajay on Instagram, which shows the actor holding a camera. It seems that the actor was shooting a film.
"Tried getting a selfie but the only "selfie" I could manage was his "self" with another camera... doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always," Kajol wrote.
Replying to the post, Ajay commented: "We will take that long overdue selfie soon."
Kajol began dating Ajay in 1994 while shooting 'Gundaraj'. The two married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony and welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003. Seven years, later Kajol gave birth to son Yug.
The actors recently celebrated their their wedding anniversary and commemorated 22 years of blissful marriage.
Kajol had taken to Instagram to share a cute picture featuring her and Ajay as they can be seen embracing each other's company on a cruise.
The photo sees Kajol sitting on the floor of the deck with her heels off and romantically looking in her husband's eyes while he reciprocates by smiling back at her.
Explaining why she is staring at her husband, Kajol had written in the caption," And you sir, you're very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!"- Anonymous & Me. #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."
On the work front, they were last seen together on screen in the 2020 film, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)