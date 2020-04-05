Kajol shares creative thread on how to stay sane during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in short-film 'Devi', has been spending her quarantine period with her husband Ajay Devgn and kids. The actress on Sunday offered fans tips on how to stay sane during the 21 days coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a hilarious thread of memes featuring herself, Kajol wrote, “Tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period!”

Sharing an adorable picture with her little furry friend she wrote, “Get pet-friendly, there is no proof of them spreading virus. Believe me they play the stress busters to boredom.”

The thread also featured a family picture of the actress with husband Ajay, son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgan. Th caption read, "Spend some quality time with the fam!”

Madhuri Dixit also featured in a tweet that read, “Stay connected with your friends through video calls.”

Here's Kajol's creative thread on how to stay sane during the 21 days coronavirus lockdown: