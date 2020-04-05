Kajol shares creative thread on how to stay sane during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in short-film 'Devi', has been spending her quarantine period with her husband Ajay Devgn and kids. The actress on Sunday offered fans tips on how to stay sane during the 21 days coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a hilarious thread of memes featuring herself, Kajol wrote, “Tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period!”
Sharing an adorable picture with her little furry friend she wrote, “Get pet-friendly, there is no proof of them spreading virus. Believe me they play the stress busters to boredom.”
The thread also featured a family picture of the actress with husband Ajay, son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgan. Th caption read, "Spend some quality time with the fam!”
Madhuri Dixit also featured in a tweet that read, “Stay connected with your friends through video calls.”
Here's Kajol's creative thread on how to stay sane during the 21 days coronavirus lockdown:
There were rumours that Kajol's 16-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan had tested positive for COVID-19, after returning from Singapore. Ajay had rubbished the rumours and said, “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. he rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless."
On the work front, the actress was last in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' with husband Ajay Devgn. She also featured in a short-film titled 'Devi'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)