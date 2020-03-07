Kajol reveals she gave the wrong address to media for her wedding

During the show, Kajol revealed something shocking about her marriage with Ajay Devgn.

Comedian Kapil Sharma asked her if she had invited media for the occasion, to which Kajol said, "Yes, I invited the media on the wrong address on my wedding, because agar main unko nahi batati , toh woh kahi na kahin se pata lagatein ki shaadi kahan pe ho rahi hai, toh isiliye maine unko galat address diya kyunki phir woh dhundtey hi nahi na”.

Which means, she gave them the wrong address because had she decided to hide the actual address and not reveal it to them, they would be on the lookout for the same and would have ended up at the venue anyhow.

Kajol was last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside her her hubby Ajay Devgn. The movie was a massive box office hit and till date it has amassed over 260 crore rupees.