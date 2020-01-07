Kajol recreates iconic ‘Ja Simran Ja’ moment from 'DDLJ' and it's making us nostalgic

Kajol has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior which stars Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Ajay and Kajol reached the sets of Dance+ 5 recently for the promotions and had a gala time.

During the shoot, Kajol recreated a moment from her iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. DDLJ was one of the longest-running movies in the History of Bollywood. She along with Remo D’Souza and Punit Pathak recreated ‘Ja Simran Ja’ moment on the sets of the show.

Dressed in a maroon outfit, the actress was completely enjoying the time while running in slow motion. Later, Ajay Devgn came on stage to present her with some flowers.