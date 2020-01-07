Kajol recreates iconic ‘Ja Simran Ja’ moment from 'DDLJ' and it's making us nostalgic

Kajol has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior which stars Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Ajay and Kajol reached the sets of Dance+ 5 recently for the promotions and had a gala time.
During the shoot, Kajol recreated a moment from her iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. DDLJ was one of the longest-running movies in the History of Bollywood. She along with Remo D’Souza and Punit Pathak recreated ‘Ja Simran Ja’ moment on the sets of the show.
Dressed in a maroon outfit, the actress was completely enjoying the time while running in slow motion. Later, Ajay Devgn came on stage to present her with some flowers.
Dressed in a maroon outfit, the actress was completely enjoying the time while running in slow motion. Later, Ajay Devgn came on stage to present her with some flowers.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is scheduled for January 10, 2020 release.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)