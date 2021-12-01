Kajol recalls being mocked for calling her mother-in-law ‘aunty’ instead of ‘mummy’

Bollywood superstar Kajol recently revealed that her bond with mother-in-law Veena Devgn cemented even more when she stood up for the actress, who was mocked for calling her ‘aunty’.

A conversation that took place at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre with actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, and shared on the latter’s Tweak India YouTube channel, Kajol was asked if she was comfortable with the transition of calling her mother-in-law ‘mummy’ post marriage.

Kajol said, “My mother-in-law has given me that time and space. And I know for a fact, we used to sit, and her friends would come over, and they’d be like, ‘Arey, woh tumhe mummy nahi bulati hai, maa nahi bulati hai (She doesn’t call you mom)?’ And my mother-in-law would turn around very proudly and say, ‘Woh jab maa bulayegi na, dil se niklega, dimaag se nahi niklega (When she does, it’ll come from the heart, not from the head).’ I was so heartened, I was touched. She’s giving me the time to grow into whoever I’m supposed to be. She’s giving me that space. My respect for her deepened.”

Kajol began dating Ajay Devgn in 1994 while shooting "Gundaraj". The two married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.

They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, and seven years later Kajol gave birth to son Yug.

Furthermore, Kajol was asked about her marriage with Ajay, and when was the time she knew he was the one.

She said, “Before I got married, I was the kind of person who’d never have got married. I’ve always felt that I would be one of those people, somebody would have to hold a shotgun to my head to make me get married. ‘Get married! Otherwise, I’ll blow your head off!’ Eventually, when I met Ajay, he gave me such a sense of stability. He’s such a grounded person. He’s like a wall, he’s like a rock. I knew for a fact that he would not leave me, and I would not want to leave him, either. I found the right person pretty early.”

On work front, Kajol's future projects include the biopic "Sasi Lalitha", besides "Velaiilla Pattadhari 3" and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

She has also collaborated with actress-turned-director Revathy for the upcoming film "The Last Hurrah".

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:25 PM IST