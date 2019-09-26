Kajol pays tribute to late actress Sridevi in a book's foreword

Mumbai: Actress Kajol has penned the foreword of a biopic celebrating the late actress Sridevi. She says it is her way of paying a tribute.

Kajol took to Twitter and said that she is honoured to pay such a tribute. The foreword by the actress appears in Satyarth Nayak's book "Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess".

"Honoured and happy to have the opportunity to pen a foreword for a book celebrating the iconic Sridevi. It was my way of paying a personal tribute to India's first female superstar. Congratulations @BoneyKapoor, the author @SatyarthNayak and the @PenguinIndia team."