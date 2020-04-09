Kajol on Hanuman Jayanti reveals she 'likes' Raavan

Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that she 'likes' Raavan, that too on an occasion like Hanuman Jayanti!
On Wednesday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a photo where she can be seen reading Amish Tripathi's book "Raavan". The actress captioned: "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working!" #pickabook #friendsforlife."
Commenting on the actress' post, author Amish Tripathi commented: "Hope you like Raavan (the book, that is!)
Replying to his comment, Kajol wrote: "like them both."
Incidentally, Wednesday happens to be Hanuman Jayanti.
With Kajol reading the "Ram Chandra" series book and expressing her preference for "Raavan", is there a plan to take it to the big screen, wonders fans.
