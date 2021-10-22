e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:20 PM IST

Kajol misses daughter Nysa as she vacations in Moscow, shares adorable throwback selfie with her 'baby girl'

On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with Nysa. In the image, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white
ANI
Bollywood actress Kajol, who is currently vacationing with her son Yug and other family members in Moscow, is missing her daughter Nysa's presence there.

On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with Nysa. In the image, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white.

"Miss you baby girl," she captioned the post.

Actor Dia Mirza reacted to the picture with red heart emojis.

One user called them "the most beautiful girls in the world."

For the unversed, Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:20 PM IST
