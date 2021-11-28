Kajol, Juhi Chawla get nostalgic as 'Ishq' completes 24 years

With her latest Instagram post, actor Kajol has made her fans extremely nostalgic.

On Sunday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan's hit film 'Ishq' completed 24 years since its release, and Kajol took out a moment to celebrate the special occasion.

She posted a video clip of the famous song 'Mr Lova Lova' from 'Ishq' on Instagram and wrote, "All is fair in love, war & 90s movies. #24YearsOfIshq."

Reacting to Kajol's post, a social media user commented, "It's my favourite movie." "Old is gold," another netizen wrote.

Juhi Chawla also got nostalgic and along with a poster of the film, she wrote on Instagram, "24 Years of Ishq Today !! Just like in the film ..How much we laughed , how much I cried , how much we fought !!! what an absolutely delightful roller coaster ride were the 3 years of the making of Ishq ..!!!! absolutely delightfully action packed !! Thank you God , Director Induji .. my co-stars Aamir, Kajol & Ajay and one of the best producers ever, Gordhan Tanwani."

From storyline to actors' perfect comic timing and catchy tracks, Inder Kumar's directorial is fondly remembered by everyone to date for several reasons.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:02 PM IST