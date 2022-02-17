Kajol buys two new apartments worth Rs 11.95 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu: Report

Months after Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn purchased a swanky new bungalow worth nearly Rs 60 crore in Juhu, it is now being reported that his actress-wife Kajol has also purchased property in the same area of Mumbai.

As per Squarefeetindia, Kajol bought two flats in a building named Ananya. Both are situated on the 10th floor and spread across 2000 sq ft.

The total cost of the two apartments comes around Rs 11.95 crore.

It is located in the same vicinity as their bungalow Shiv Shakti.

In May 2021, Ajay had bought a sprawling bungalow in Juhu for around Rs 60 crore. The bungalow, spread across 590 sq yards, is not far from Shiv Shakti.

Meanwhile on work front, Kajol will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Salaam Venky. The film was earlier titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

Sharing pictures from the film's muhurat, Kajol wrote on Twitter, “Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you.”

Inspired by a true story and real characters, 'Salaam Venky' tells a tale of an exemplary mother named Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Kajol said that when she heard the story, she could instantly connect with Sujata and she thought her journey was incredibly inspiring.

"I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths," Kajol added.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'Salaam Venky' is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:17 AM IST