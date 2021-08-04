Kajol Birthday Special: Doting mommy moments of the actress with her kids Nysa and Yug

Kajol, who will turn a year older on Thursday (August 5) is one of the most loved actresses of the 90s and still happens to be everyone’s favorite.

Daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol has always proved with her impeccable performances that acting is in her genes.

Recipient of numerous accolades, Kajol reportedly holds the record of winning the highest number of Best Actress awards. She has a permanent place in the history of Indian cinema.

After making her acting debut with the film 'Bekhudi' in 1992, Kajol had given some breakthrough performances in films like 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Fanaa', 'Gupt', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' among others.

Kajol fell in love with actor Ajay Devgn during the shooting of the film 'Gundaraj' and the couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999.

The actress is also known for her bindaas attitude and her love for kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug. Apart from being one of the most talented actresses, Kajol is also an amazing mommy.

She has time and again proved that she is her kids' first best friend.

On her birthday, here are some of the doting moments of the actress with her children: