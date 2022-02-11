Kajol begins shoot for 'Salaam Venky’ directed by Revathy

Actress-turned-director Revathy and actress Kajol have joined hands for the upcoming film 'Salaam Venky. The film was earlier titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

Sharing pictures from the film's muhurat, Kajol wrote on Twitter, “Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Inspired by a true story and real characters, 'Salaam Venky' tells a tale of an exemplary mother named Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Talking about her first collaboration with Kajol and choosing this story for her, Revathy had said: "Sujata's journey is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind."

"Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this 'heartening story'."

Kajol said that when she heard the story, she could instantly connect with Sujata and she thought her journey was incredibly inspiring.

"I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths," Kajol added.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'Salaam Venky' is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:54 AM IST