Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms the actor's first pregnancy with adorable photo

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Gautam confirmed the news on Saturday via his social media handle.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Gautam shared a picture of the 'Singham' actress, looking gorgeous in a yellow outfit.

He revealed the news in the caption by adding a pregnant woman emoticon and wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022."

Moments after he shared the post, fans flooded the post with love-filled and congratulatory comments.

"Oh God just can't believe it is official now," a social media user wrote. "So happy news," another added.

Kajal and Gautam, who is a businessman, tied the knot on October 30, 2020.

In November 2021, Kajal had addressed her pregnancy rumours and told ETimes that she wouldn’t like to talk about it at the moment, but will do when the “time is right.”

Kajal, who is a dog mom to her pet Mia had said that she and Gautam already feel like parents. She said, “I just feel that there’s this whole new part of my heart that I never discovered before. I am sure that when I have my own child, it is going to increase that emotion a lot more.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta's John Abraham-starrer gangster drama 'Mumbai Saga'.

She will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya', co-starring Telugu superstar son Ram Charan. She plays Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film directed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani among others.

Besides that, Kajal will also feature as the female protagonist in a new film titled 'Uma'.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 11:11 AM IST