Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30

‘Singham’ actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu.
One of Telugu and Tamil cinema's most stylish and bankable stars of today, Aggarwal is a popular face in A-list projects. She made her acting debut with a minor role in the Hindi film ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...’
The 35-year-old is also the first South Indian actress to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
Sharing the news on her social media accounts, Kajal wrote, “I said Yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.”
“I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added.
According to a report by India TV, Gautam Kitchlu is the owner of an interior designing firm called Discern Living.
On work front, Kajal will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Mosagallu' alongside Vishnu Manchu. It is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, and also features Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role. The crime drama is based on a true story about the world's biggest IT scam.
Co-produced by Vishnu Manchu, 'Mosagallu' was originally scheduled for a worldwide release this summer but a revised release schedule is being drawn up owing to the closure of cinemas in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Besides that, Kajal will also be seen in ‘Indian 2’, which features Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh.
