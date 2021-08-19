Kajal Aggarwal enjoys pool day in a sexy printed bikini; disables comments on her posts

Advertisement

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a series of photos in which she can be seen having fun inside a swimming pool.

In one of the pictures posted by the 'Singham' actress on Instagram, Kajal is seen channeling her inner child as she splashed water inside the pool while getting clicked.

In the other picture, the actress is seen chilling inside the pool as she poses with their back towards the camera.

Clad in a printed bikini, Kajal flaunts her curves and happily smiles as she goes sans makeup.

"Happiness is about making your own waves.. You’re only one swim away from a good mood," she captioned one of the posts.

Take a look at her stunning photos here:

It may be mentioned that Kajal disbaled the comments on her posts. The actress often treats her fans with mesmerising photos of herself on Instagram and has over 19 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Recently, Kajal celebrated her first Teej. She shared a photo from the festivities in which she can be seen dressed in a green coloured kurta paired with heavy traditional jewellery.

She completed her look with a rose flower maang tika. Kajal also had a circle of henna drawn on her hand. “#firstteej #haryaliteej,” she captioned her post.

Kajal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 last year in Mumbai, in the presence of a few family members and friends. The couple frequently share loved-up pictures with each other on their respective social media accounts.

On the work front, Kajal has wrapped the shoot of her film 'Uma'.

Kajal stepped into the Hindi film industry with 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na'. She is best-known for her performances in films like 'Singham', 'Special 26' and 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani'.

Her upcoming projects also include 'Acharya', 'Mosagallu', 'Hey Sinamika', 'Paris Paris' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:22 AM IST