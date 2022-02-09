Kajal Aggarwal calls out 'morons' body-shaming women during pregnancy

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently penned an empowering post on Instagram where she discussed how pregnant women are often body shamed. She emphasised that these changes are natural when a life is growing inside you.

Sharing a series of sunkissed pictures, Kajal wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help. Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live.”

She further continued, “Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self-absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand. During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.

“Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THAT’S OK. These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans) we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience,” concluded Kajal.

Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that they are expecting their first child in January this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!' co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

