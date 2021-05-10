Kaifi Azmi death anniversary: Daughter Shabana Azmi remembers the legendary poet-lyricist

On the death anniversary of her father and legendary poet-activist Kaifi Azmi, veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi paid tribute to him.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress shared two black-and-white pictures of her father and wrote, "Abba... 10th May 2002."

Popularly know as Kaifi Azmi, the famous Bollywood lyricist’s birth name was Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi. He had contributed to Bollywood immensely and his works are still looked upon as inspiration by writers and poets.

He was also a renowned name in Urdu literature.