Kaifi Azmi death anniversary: Daughter Shabana Azmi remembers the legendary poet-lyricist

On the death anniversary of her father and legendary poet-activist Kaifi Azmi, veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi paid tribute to him.
Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress shared two black-and-white pictures of her father and wrote, "Abba... 10th May 2002."
Popularly know as Kaifi Azmi, the famous Bollywood lyricist’s birth name was Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi. He had contributed to Bollywood immensely and his works are still looked upon as inspiration by writers and poets.
He was also a renowned name in Urdu literature.
He was adorded by the masses as well as classes. His name often evokes a deep sense of veneration among the listeners and connoisseurs of Urdu poetry and vintage Hindi film songs.
Recently, in an interview, Shabana Azmi also opened up about her bond with Kaifi Azmi. She said that their relationship has always been the more celebrated one.
Kaifi Azmi passed away at the age of 83 in the year 2002.
Talking about her father and his influence on her, Shabana had told National Herald last year, "I took my father for granted, as all children tend to. But as a poet he continues to overwhelm me each day even four years after his death. Whether it was his poem Makaan or Aurat…they’ve been a great source of inspiration."
Kaifi Azmi has given lyrics to many blockbuster songs from hit movies including Kaagaz Ke Phool, Garam Hawa, Manthan, Pakeezah, Kohra and Heer Ranjha. He had his lyrical debut in Bollywood with 1952 release Buzdil.
