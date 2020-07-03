'Kabir Singh's album crosses 1 billion streams: Jasleen Royal calls out media outlets for not mentioning singers, composers

Shahid Kapoor's 2019 film 'Kabir Singh's music album recently crossed 1 billion streams on a leading music streaming platform. This proved that millions of fans are still in love with the film's soulful music. While several media outlets carried the story and mentioned Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal took to Twitter to call them out for not mentioning composers, lyricists and singers of the album.
Sharing a screenshot of the headlines, she tweeted, "I thought.. its the composers, lyricists and singers who make a music album! # KabirSingh"
Reacting to a user who quipped that 'stars sell', Jasleen wrote, "Meanwhile think about Loveyatri's album. It had new comers in it."
Reacting to the 'Nachde Ne Saare' singer's tweet, a user commented, "The right people never get the credit in this industry. Should we blame the #bollywood or the #media for this? Too scared of popularity loss to call a spade a spade!"
Another wrote, "The industry doesn't care about giving credit when it's due . and we all know yt views can be manipulated by ads . this is just cheap promo , it doesn't even result in real achievements to the artists and the actors."
Speaking of 'Kabir Singh's albumb, after a long span, Bollywood came with an album which had all original songs and no recreated sounds. A big reason for the winning score of the album have been it's singers like Sachet Tandon, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, Parampara Thakur, Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the songs were exceptionally written by Irshad Kamil, Manoj Muntashir, Mithoon and Kumaar.
