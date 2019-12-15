Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani says certain scenes made her uncomfortable

After becoming India's highest grossing Hindi film of the year, Shahid Kapoor's romantic-thriller 'Kabir Singh' topped the list of Google India's 2019 trends in the movies section.

Leaving behind biggies like 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Joker', the film became the most searched movie of the year on Google India and stood on the 4th position in the overall trend for 2019.

'Kabir Singh' might be the most searched movies on Google's 'Most Trending in 2019' list but it is also the most controversial film of 2019. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' faced a lot of criticism for it's misogynistic dialogues and scenes.

Shahid and Sandeep have already addressed the criticism and justified the portrayal of toxic masculanity in the film. However, Kiara is finally opening about her character Preeti.

Kiara aka Preeti was also bashed for choosing a character of who's submissive and silent throughout the movie. In an interview to a leading daily, Kiara Advani has revealed that she was herself uncomfortable with a few scenes in the movie but still agreed to play the character anyway.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Kiara said, "Personally, I may not agree with certain scenes and they may make me uncomfortable. But those things were there to also make you uncomfortable as his character [Kabir Singh] was flawed. I didn't look at him like a hero,”

“It's good that it was debated upon and I leave it at that. I looked at it as a film and a fictional story, wherein nobody is telling you to be like any of them. I have moved on now," she added.

Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.