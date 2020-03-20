''Kabir Singh' has transformed into a lot of work for me': Arjan Bajwa

Arjan Bajwa in a chat with Chaya Unnikrishnan about his digital debut series, which is based on the Mumbai terror attacks

After featuring in last year's super hit film, Kabir Singh, Arjan Bajwa is all set to make his digital debut with the series State Of Siege 26/11, which revolves around the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. The actor's role is inspired by the real life hero Col Sunil Sheoran, the NSG (National Security Guard) head who led the commandos in the fight against the terrorists. Here Arjan tells us why he took up the role, the challenges in playing a real-life hero and more.

What prompted you to take up this series?

I had been looking to play an army personnel of defence forces and this was the way I could break into that space. More so playing an NSG commando which is fantastic -- it's like a double whammy. One you are playing an Indian defence services person and, two, a NSG commando, that too in a series about real incidents. It is about somebody who was leading his unit in an incident which shook the nation.

Did you know about Col Sunil Sheoran or start reading about him after bagging the role?

Before I got the role I knew about NSG coming and rescuing the city, but nobody had got into details of the individuals who were responsible for performing the respective tasks. After I bagged the role, I got to know so much about Col Sunil Sheoran – what a hero he is, such a good and amazing human being and at the same time a dare devil commando and an officer. It's fantastic that in spite of having gone through so much mentally, emotionally and physically -- he has been shot three times in earlier insurgency operations in the North East India -- he went with the same fierce fire and guts to perform his duties as an Indian commando.