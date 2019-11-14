'Kabir Singh' actress Nikita Dutta to play Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest in 'The Big Bull'

Abhishek Bachchan has a couple of projects in the pipeline and one of them with Ajay Devgn produced film, The Big Bull. The movie is being directed by Kookie Gulati and is based around the financial ups and downs of the country during the years of 1990 and 2000.

Nikita Dutta, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, is all set to star in the film as Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest. The makers had liked their pairing. The shooting of the film commenced in Delhi.

The Big Bull – An Unreal Story is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, directed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.