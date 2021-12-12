'Kabir Khan is the star of 83': Actor Jatin Sarna shares his experience of working with the director

Actor Jatin Sarna, who has won the hearts of the audience with his role in 'Sacred Games' and 'Chhalaang', will be next seen essaying the role of late cricketer Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan's much-awaited 83.

In an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, Jatin shares that '83' is the biggest film of his career, and he watched its trailer around 50 times on the day it was released. "I feel happy and proud that both the teaser and trailer of 83 are well received by the audience. I never had a doubt about anything related to the film. I always knew that the audience would love it. Everybody has worked very hard for the film. Besides the fact that I am also in the trailer, I watched the trailer as an audience, and just like everyone else, I loved it," he shares.

Jatin also reveals that he was first called to audition for the role of former cricketer Madan Lal. "I had auditioned for the role of Madan Lal, but unfortunately, things didn't work out due to some reasons. Then after a few days, the film again came to me. I auditioned for Yashpal Sharma's role, and they liked it. That's how I bagged the film," Jatin says. Meanwhile, Harrdy Sandhu has essayed the role of Madan Lal in the film.

Jatin says that he had heard that a film is being made on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup. But he realised how big the film is only after he was approached to play a key role in the film. "It was a great experience working for the film. For me, this was a huge opportunity that I really wanted to be a part of rather than missing it," he adds.

Yashpal, one of the heroes in India's World Cup triumph in 1983, died of a heart attack in July 2021. Jatin recalls meeting the late cricketer and taking lessons from him to prepare himself to essay his role.

"I met him a few times and tried to understand what his thoughts were during the World Cup and how he had prepared himself. Several other cricketers of that time also met us and shared a lot of things with us. I tried to understand his body language and emotions. He had also come to Himachal and Delhi to train me for a couple of days before going to London. I tried not to copy him exactly, but I worked hard on trying to capture his attitude. I tried to mould myself in a way that I should look like him and give the kind of expression he used to give, his movements, and other things," Jatin says.

He speaks very fondly about working with director Kabir Khan. "Kabir is a celebrated filmmaker, and I am lucky to have got an opportunity to work with him. He used to always be there to cheer us up, share his stories and talk to us individually as well. He used to appreciate our work and also tell us where we needed to improvise. That kind of guidance and support really nurtures an actor, and it becomes easy for us to give more than what is required. For me, the star of this film is Kabir Khan," Jatin concludes.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:33 AM IST