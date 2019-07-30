Kabir Khan can't keep calm about Sunil Gavaskar's drop in on sets of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for the Kabir Khan directorial ’83 in England, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. While there still is plenty of time for the release, the cast have been sharing updates from the sets of the movie.
Sharing a new image on his Instagram handle, director Kabir Khan posted a picture of himself, Ranveer Singh, Mini Mathur, and Tahir Raj Bhasin posing with none other than cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. Posting the image, Khan added, “The little master came to see us play cricket in England ???? ???? @ranveersingh @tahirrajbhasin @minimathur @83thefilm #Thisis83 #behindthescenes”.
Simultaneously, Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur too shared an image which was a collage saying, “Real Sunny, Reel Sunny, Reel Kapil…Now that’s a dinner table with insane stories & ???? !! What a great ‘83 night with #SunilGavaskar #GundappaVishwanath @ranveersingh @tahirrajbhasin & @kabirkhankk @vivaankabir !! @83thefilm #legend #littlemaster”.
As for the film, ’83 is based on India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win and will see Ranveer Singh playing the character of Kapil Dev.