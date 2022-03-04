'Kabhi bacche nahi dekhe?': Netizens slam paps for clicking Neha Dhupia's son Guriq's photos

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'A Thursday', was recently spotted at a park with her son Guriq.

According to a video shared by a paparazzi on social media, the actress can be seen in a white t-shirt paired with joggers and shoes.

In the video, the actress can be seen stepping out of her car and entering a park with her son in her arms. She also smiled for the shutterbugs. However, Neha tried to hide the baby's face with her hands.

As soon as the video was posted on Instagram, netizens slammed paparazzi for trying too hard to capture videos and photos of the little baby.

A user commented, 'When she’s trying to hide her baby’s face then it clearly indicates she doesn’t want u guys to click.. so please have some sentiments.. don’t just invade in peoples privacy in the name of media.'

"Why ur ppl irriating her man...leave her," wrote another user.

"If she is not comfortable in showing her sons face n she dnt wanna reveal , jst let it be n leave her na yar,' read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Stay away from baby yar seriously."

"Yaar tum log Na kabhi bacche nahin dekhe kya ghus ghus ke photo le rahe ho," read another comment.

"Why r u into her child face, when they don't want to reveal it ?.... media should be trolled," a user commented.

On the other hand, some users also praised Neha for not taking the help of a nanny to look after her kids. "I just want to say it's so amazing for once to see an actress that doesn't have a nanny watching their children. Very real," the comment read.

Slamming the shutterbugs, a user wrote, "Omg the paps are wankers... Give her some space she's holding a child who doesn't need to be put on the net."

Neha and her actor-husband Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy in October 2021. The couple had announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19.

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year.

Meanwhile, Neha's film 'A Thursday' recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie also stars Yami Gautam Dhar, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni among others. Neha plays the role of a pregnant police officer in the film.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:38 PM IST