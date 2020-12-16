'Kab tak royega': Kangana Ranaut asks Hrithik Roshan to stop crying over a 'little affair'

Mumbai: His sob story starts again, actress Kangana Ranaut remakred, while reacting to the latest development by actor Hrithik Roshan. She has asked the Bollywood superstar to move on from their little affair.

Reacting to the news of the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR against her from Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit, Kangana used Twitter to ask Hrithik to "move on".

"His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (Till when will you cry over a little affair)?" she wrote.