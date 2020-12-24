'Kaagaz' trailer out: Pankaj Tripathi to fight battle of identity in Satish Kaushik's humorous yet heart touching film

During a virtual press conference at the trailer launch of 'Kaagaz', Tripathi said he was drawn to the world of Lal and it didn't take him much time to understand his bizarre battle.

"The moment he (Kaushik) narrated me the story, I was on board. I told him I'm ready with my dates, just let me know when should I come. As an actor, you're on the lookout for scripts which make you feel like, 'I deserve this story.' I felt like that with 'Kaagaz'. I grabbed the film before he could change his mind," Tripathi told reporters.

Kaushik, known for directing movies such as 'Tere Naam' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', said he wanted to push himself as a director and 'Kaagaz' presented him with the perfect platform.

"When a new generation comes in, everything changes, the way we work, our atmosphere. We then become old. But I wanted to do something new. As an actor, I keep showcasing that I'm updated, but as a director, I wanted to update myself. "Pankaj has played a huge part in that. The moment I met him, I realised how I can update, innovate and reinvent myself through 'Kaagaz' with Pankaj. 'Kaagaz is my reinvention as a director," Kaushik told reporters.

