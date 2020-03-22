'Ka-poor defence': Sonam Kapoor trolled for trying to defend coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made an attempt to defend Kanika Kapoor who was tested positive for the deadly pandemic coronavirus but had thrown a lavish party for friends and family.
But poor Sonam was brutally trolled for her attempt.
"Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi," Sonam tweeted.
Renowned Indian journalist Nidhi Razdan was among many who slammed Sonam for her statement.
"Top leaders including the Prime Minister had already announced days before that that they would NOT be celebrating Holi, by that time it was serious enough. The UK was also a concern by then. So she was reckless and careless, and those throwing large parties were too," Razdan tweeted.
However, Sonam was quick to reply and said: "Nidhi I’m self isolating since I arrived from london. But a week before I arrived self isolation wasn’t mandatory and people weren’t even aware. I think kindness and empathy is the need of the hour."
With this tweet, Sonam was once again a target for brutal trolls who advised her to practice social media distancing.
"Kanika was advised to do social distancing & not spread her disease. Now we're advising you to do social media distancing & not spread your stupidity," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions from users.
Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Lucknow.
The singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.
A large number of bureaucrats, politicians and socialites had attended the party in the singer's posh apartment.
Medical officials were unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests.
"Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests," said a doctor at the KGMU.
