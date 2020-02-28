Justin Bieber surprises his fan Lynsey Mickolas a decade after they met on stage

Los Angeles: Pop star Justin Bieber surprised a superfan, Lynsey Mickolas, 10 years after serenading her with the song "One less lonely girl" on stage.

It was back in 2010 that the two met during a concert. The singer surprised Mickolas once more during a special moment in the finale on his YouTube docuseries "Seasons", reports dailymail.co.uk.

While Mickolas recalled her unforgettable Bieber moment, the singer prepped for another special performance.

Mickolas, now a forensic chemist living in Virginia, spoke about her August 31, 2010 night at Madison Square Garden.