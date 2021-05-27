Just like mom Sushmita, Renee Sen flaunts toned body in tube top and shorts in latest post; disables comments

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Reene Sen on Wednesday showed off her toned physique in a new sunkissed picture on Instagram.

The 21-year-old was seen posing in front of a mirror for a selfie. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black tube top and a pair of matching shorts. Her jacket was tied up on her waist.

Along with the selfie, Renee wrote in the caption, "Torn between 🏋🏻‍♀️ (Workout emoji) and 🍕 (Pizza emoji)."

However, she disabled the comments section of her post.

Have a look at her post here: