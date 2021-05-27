Just like mom Sushmita, Renee Sen flaunts toned body in tube top and shorts in latest post; disables comments

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Reene Sen on Wednesday showed off her toned physique in a new sunkissed picture on Instagram.
The 21-year-old was seen posing in front of a mirror for a selfie. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black tube top and a pair of matching shorts. Her jacket was tied up on her waist.
Along with the selfie, Renee wrote in the caption, "Torn between 🏋🏻♀️ (Workout emoji) and 🍕 (Pizza emoji)."
However, she disabled the comments section of her post.
Have a look at her post here:
Renee, who is quite active on Instgaram, recently expressed her excitement over becoming a sister again. Her aunt, actress Charu Asopa revealed that she is expecting her first baby with Rajeev Sen.
Earlier this week, Renee shared a picture of Charu and penned a heartfelt note for her. "Alisah, Aaliyah and I are so very excited to be elder sisters and pamper and protect our little one!!! You are the best Mamisa anyone can ever have! Now on to being an amazing mother too," she wrote.
Renee was also recently bombarded with questions about her relationship status. She recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram and was flooded with questions about her love life, with many wanting to know if she's dating someone. Responding to numerous such questions, Renee reinstated again and again that she was single.
She said that dating is the last thing on her mind and right now the focus is on work.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Renee is gearing up for a career in films and marked her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabazi. She played a rebellious teenager stuck at home with her conservative parents during the lockdown.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)