Just like Bhai: Salman Khan's newbie girl is as fitness freaky as him and her pictures are to die for

Starlet Larissa Bonesi has been in headlines for some major projects with eminent artists may that be her viral picture with Salman Khan or her performance in the song “Surma Surma” with Guru Randhawa, she has done it all. She possesses a mesmerizing bod and flaunts her abs often on her social media handles.

Larissa is one of the fittest female artists in the fraternity, her routines are the best tutorials one could ask for. She can be called as the “Salman Khan” of fitness in BTown; her abs are completely alluring. She carries any fabric like the next big thing and we cannot get enough of her amazing looks.

Not just a fitness junky, she also has an eye for fashion. This diva has been a phenomenal dancer since the beginning of her B-wood career, she started off with her dance number “Subah Hone na de” with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. She has also shaken a leg with Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi and now “Surma Surma”.

Here are some steaming hot and stylist pictures of Larissa, her ethnic style is on point with some uber-cool attires.