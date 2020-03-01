'Just for movie promotion': Akshay Kumar's Rs 1.5 cr donation for transgender home gets mixed reactions

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shoot of his highly anticipated horror film - 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the flick is a remake of his Tamil hit 'Kanchana'. The movie that also stars Kiara Advani, shows Akshay in the role of a man who's possed by the spirit of a transgender.

Director Raghava Lawrence took to his Facebook handle and announced that he and Akshay will be donating Rs 1.5 crores for building homes for transgenders, in Chennai. Lawrence in the post revealed that during the shoot of 'Laxmmi Bomb' he spoke to Akshay about his charitable trust and how they're trying to raise funds for a building in Chennai, which will be the first transgender home. Without even Raghava asking him, 'Man with a golden heart', Akshay Kumar offered to donate Rs 1.5 crores for the initiative.

Netizens took to the comments section and hailed the actor-director duo for initiating the program and also showered them with blessings for their upcoming project.