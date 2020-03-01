'Just for movie promotion': Akshay Kumar's Rs 1.5 cr donation for transgender home gets mixed reactions

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shoot of his highly anticipated horror film - 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the flick is a remake of his Tamil hit 'Kanchana'. The movie that also stars Kiara Advani, shows Akshay in the role of a man who's possed by the spirit of a transgender.
Director Raghava Lawrence took to his Facebook handle and announced that he and Akshay will be donating Rs 1.5 crores for building homes for transgenders, in Chennai. Lawrence in the post revealed that during the shoot of 'Laxmmi Bomb' he spoke to Akshay about his charitable trust and how they're trying to raise funds for a building in Chennai, which will be the first transgender home. Without even Raghava asking him, 'Man with a golden heart', Akshay Kumar offered to donate Rs 1.5 crores for the initiative.
Netizens took to the comments section and hailed the actor-director duo for initiating the program and also showered them with blessings for their upcoming project.
A user wrote, "Akki Rocks, both of u doing great job for the welfare of the society, God bless both of you"
Another said, "Congratulations...Trans Society deserves an equal life just like All of us....They are in final stage of seeking help status...after sometimes they will survive without any help from anyone as they are very capable n talented Souls..Those helped em during their struggles they will sure remember n give back something good for the Society..God Bless."
While Akshay and Lawrence are still receiving a lot of praises from all the quarters, a few users also called it a 'publicity stunt' and 'promotional activity'.
A user wrote, "When was the last time @akshaykumar even lowered his car window and paid even 10rs at Khar signal for any transgender who begs. Just for movie promotion, he will do any stunt #LaxmmiBomb "
Another wrote, "Movie Promotion Started By Akshay Kumar..... These Type Of Propogenda Is Nothing New......"
Check out the reactions here:
Akshay Kumar's horror drama 'Laxmmi Bomb' is set to hit the theatres on Eid, June 4 2020. It will clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which is slated to release on May 22, 2020.
