'Just because someone jumps off a cliff...': Farhan Akhtar urges people to stay home amid rising COVID-19 cases

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to stay indoors, in his new social media post on Wednesday.

The actor wrote about how one must not venture out just because there are political rallies and religious gatherings. He said it was important to not fall prey to "peer pressure".

"People asking why should we stay in when political rallies and religious gatherings are going on should remember the schoolyard argument re peer pressure 'just because someone jumps off a cliff ...' #StayHome #staysafe."