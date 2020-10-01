'Just because a guy screams': Farhan denies claim that Sushant's former cook works for him

The media's role in disseminating information regarding the multi-agency investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be denied. However, as the days pass, many have termed it a 'media trial' and some organisations have even been criticised for the extreme lengths they have gone to - from high speed car chases to WhatsApp exposés.

A Republic TV report on Thursday claimed that Sushant's staff members had now taken up work with other Bollywood actors. The organisation conducted sting operations and in a video of the same, that was posted to their Facebook page, wrote that that the late actor's cook Neeraj might now be now working for Farhan Akhtar while Keshav is working for Sara Ali Khan.

"Neeraj's uncle claims the Cook works for Farhan Akhtar now and Keshav is working for Sara Ali Khan," read the caption.