'Just 2 people against the whole world': Newlyweds Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur share their love story

Singer-composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who shot to fame from 'Kabir Singh's hit song 'Bekhayali', have tied the knot in a private and the pictures from their wedding ceremony are currently doing rounds of the internet. The couple reportedly got hitched in a private ceremony on November 27.

On Tuesday Sachet Tandon took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from their big day and penned down a sweet note for his wife.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you for staying by my side in the last 5 years. Wish I could meet you earlier to spend even more of my lifetime with you. We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day. Today, Remembering all Sleepless nights of working hard together for 1 goal. Making our work reach everywhere. Never knew we were meant to be one. Thank you for being there beside me when we were just 2 people against the whole world. This Day belongs to us."

Check out the pictures here: