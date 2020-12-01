'Just 2 people against the whole world': Newlyweds Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur share their love story

Singer-composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who shot to fame from 'Kabir Singh's hit song 'Bekhayali', have tied the knot in a private and the pictures from their wedding ceremony are currently doing rounds of the internet. The couple reportedly got hitched in a private ceremony on November 27.
On Tuesday Sachet Tandon took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from their big day and penned down a sweet note for his wife.
Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you for staying by my side in the last 5 years. Wish I could meet you earlier to spend even more of my lifetime with you. We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day. Today, Remembering all Sleepless nights of working hard together for 1 goal. Making our work reach everywhere. Never knew we were meant to be one. Thank you for being there beside me when we were just 2 people against the whole world. This Day belongs to us."
Check out the pictures here:
Parampara also took to the micro-blogging site to share a few pictures from the wedding ceremony. She wrote, "We are really grateful that Lot of people relate with us from #KabirSingh and #preeti."
Talking about how they met at the sets of a reality show five years ago, she added, "Our first meeting was on April 19th 2015 at 6.45 in the morning. We were listening to our songs that we had to sing for #TheVoiceIndia Auditions, We never spoke to each other until we reached finals. None of us won the show. But the pain of getting eliminated was there in each our hearts. We went back to our cities and thought that was it. But sometimes inside us pushed us to stay connected via calls and we decided to meet again Took Small baby steps towards what we wanted to achieve. Faced millions of failures together. Millions. Just laughing away all those sorrows and accepting that we will still make it. I find true friend in you. Every time I mess up, you're there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and lets have a blast together."
Sachet and Parampara had participated in the singing-based reality show in 2015.
Now, they compose songs together for Bollywood films. They have given music for films like Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. They have also sung for other composers. Last year, Sachet sang Tanishk Bagchi's composition Psycho saiyaan for the film Saaho.
Their major upcoming project is the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Jersey.