Jury is still out on what is a ‘suitable kiss’

The jury is still out on whether the Indian audience is mature enough to handle such kissing scenes as in the Suitable Boy. Or whether it needs to be given the staple song and dance sequence with a kiss being stolen from behind a tree trunk?

Netizens like nothing more than spending their Sunday pouring scorn on all and sundry. So, on a dull day, the kissing scene in Netflix miniseries A Suitable Boy –Mira Nair’s adaption of Vikram Seth's popular novel – was just the stuff for spiteful souls.

Of course, in all fairness, it was not just a smooch which had them fretting. The display of public affection – by the two protagonists, one Hindu and the other a Muslim – was in the backdrop of a temple premises. Given that ‘love jihad’ is the flavour of the season, ‘Boycott Netflix’ became a darling on Twitter with people sharing memes and more.

The BJP MP unit latched onto the ‘top trends’ and the State Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought action against the OTT platform after a complaint in this regard was submitted in Reeva by the National President of BJP's Yuva Morcha.

The six-episode series is set in the backdrop of a nascent nation (1951) and is about a few families and their efforts to arrange the marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy. At the same time, it is about the dynamics of the Hindu-Muslim relationship in the backdrop of the partition. But the theme was not deemed suitable and one that seemed to insult the Hindu gods and goddesses.

Many felt upset as they see Netflix as a serial offender. ‘’This is not the first time. It won`t be the last. Time and again Netflix has shown it`s hate towards Sanatan Dharma. Do we need such propaganda in the name of freedom of speech? It is time we take a stand,’’ posted one user.

Actor Rahul Mahajan was among those who chose to be blunt. He wrote, "A Muslim man kissing a Hindu woman during the Ram Aarti is ‘creative freedom’. But when a Hindu man and Muslim woman kiss in a mosque during Azaan, this creative freedom goes missing.’

