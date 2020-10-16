Junaid Khan to finally make his Bollywood debut - here's all you need to know Aamir’s eldest son

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s eldest son, Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Malayalam film 'Ishq'. The 26-year-old is currently prepping for his role in the upcoming romantic thriller, which will be bankrolled by Neeraj Pandey.

Here's all you need to know about Aamir's eldest son:

Junaid, who did two years of training and theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA, has been honing his acting skills through theatre, for over three years now. He made his theatre debut with the adaption of 'Mother Courage and Her Children', which was helmed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee.

He was also a part of his sister Ira Khan's directorial debut 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea.

Junaid, Aamir’s elder child from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta, has worked as an assistant director on Rajkumar Hirani’s 'PK', which featured the Bollywood superstar in the lead.

Last year, during an interview, when Aamir was asked about Junaid's Bollywood debut, he had said, "We are looking for Junaid. I’ve seen his work and I’m quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story… I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he’ll be in the film. If not, he won’t be."

The actor had also revealed that his son certainly has an inclination towards the creative world and towards filmmaking.