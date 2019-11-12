Juhi Chawla to celebrate her birthday with fans who pledge trees for a cause

Actress & an environmentalist who's dedicated a better part of her life to champion for causes close to her heart and started a movement 'Citizens for Tomorrow' to spread awareness to create a brighter, cleaner & greener world for our future generations, Juhi Chawla has been an active part of Cauvery Calling, helping farmers to plant over 200 crore trees over the course of next 12 years to help retain trillions of liters of water in the Cauvery basin.
The beauty queen started a new trend in the B- town recently by pledging trees for the fraternity as a birthday present & has donated over hundreds of trees for actors Shahrukh Khan, Tabu, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Rishi Kapoor & many more.
Juhi who's dedicated to raise over 1 lakh trees over a course of a year decided to spin around her birthday celebrations & help the cause she supports.
Juhi has called out her fans & friends who send a hundred of bouquets, cakes, gifts every year on her birthday to instead pledge trees for the cause close to her heart.
She took to her social media to write ,' Finally it's time we meet :sun_with_face: I'm grateful for all the love coming my way for the last 3 decades, so this birthday I'd like to meet a few of you who happen to share the same passion as I do, to save the environment for the future generations. Watch the video & know how!
Juhi excitedly shares, 'If you want to truly make me happy on my birthday, pledging trees will make me the happiest. I started the initiative Citizens for Tomorrow primarily for our future generations, our children who deserve a health environment, greener planet & clean air to breathe. We all have to begin somewhere. We are actors, people love us, admire us & follow us, I believe to use this as a blessing to lead and create an awareness, I take it as my responsibility. Even if I can I inspire one person, I've done my job.'
Juhi has worked tirelessly to encourage people to eliminate the use of single use plastic. The actress also became the face of anti- radiation campaigns and became instrumental in making many residential areas free of mobile towers.
