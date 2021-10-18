Juhi Chawla reveals she was shooed away by taxi drivers, asked who Aamir Khan was before the release of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with actresses Madhoo and Ayesha Jhulka.

The trio had a fun-filled evening with host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians.

During the episode, Juhi Chawla opened up about the time when superstar Aamir Khan and she were trying to promote their blockbuster film, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' in the year 1988.

Juhi said that during those times, Mumbai’s taxis would carry film’s posters and just before the release of their film, Aamir and she went from taxi to taxi requesting them to carry their film’s posters.

However, she added that it wasn’t easy for them because people barely knew them and they were not ready to give space to a bunch of newcomers. While some taxi drivers asked questions about the cast of the film, others just shooed them away.

"They would ask, 'Who's he?', and I would say he is the hero, Aamir Khan. They would then point to my image on the poster and ask, 'Who’s she?', and I would say, 'This is me.' And they would say, 'No, no', and shoo us away. But some did reply sweetly, allowing us to put up the posters," she said.

Elaborating further, Juhi also revealed that Aamir would stand outside theatres to see how the audience was accepting the movie.

"In those days, it was not like today, when daily collection figures are public knowledge in a day. We would stand outside theatres to see if people were going in to watch the movie or not. And we slowly came to know that people actually like our movie," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi will next be seen in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. She was shooting opposite Rishi Kapoor before his demise. The makers of the film roped in Paresh Rawal to fill in his place while keeping the parts already shot by Kapoor intact.

On the other hand, Aamir will be seen in his much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

