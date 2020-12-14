Juhi Chawla loses diamond earring at Mumbai airport, promises to reward one who finds it

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media and shared that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2. She also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, promising a reward in return.
"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece; I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you," tweeted Juhi on her verified handle, @iam_juhi, along with folded hand emojis.
As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring.
This isn’t the first time Juhi has shared her airport ordeal on social media.
Last month, Chawla expressed her disappointment with the airport authorities after she was stranded for hours upon arrival from Dubai.
Sharing a video on Twitter, Juhi wrote, “Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!! @AAI_Official.”
The actor was last seen in the film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It narrates the story of a closet lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.
