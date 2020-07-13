Juhi Chawla deletes tweet with 'Ayurveda' while wishing the Bachchans; later says not a typo

As news of the Bachchan family – Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya testing positive for COVID-19 made headlines, eminent personalities across social media platforms poured in wishes for their speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan tested negative.
Among celebs, Juhi Chawla however made the cut with her ‘gaffe’ on Twitter. In her first tweet, the actress wrote, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ..."
Netizens were baffled by the articulation and wondered if she made a typo. One asked if Ayurveda was auto-corrected for Aishwarya.
Hours later, Chawla deleted her tweet and posted another one which read, “Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery. My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant, when I wrote, Ayurveda, that with Nature's Grace, it will help to recover fast.”
Her alignment with Ayurveda however, didn’t sit well with a section of the micro blogging site. Not to mention, Amitabh and Abhishek are receiving treatment at the prestigious Nanavati Hospital.
Economist Rupa Subramanya wrote, “I still maintain hope that India emerges out of the COVID-19 crisis less stupid and blind, and that quackery has consequences as in reputational loss. But when I see tweets like this from those who carry a lot of weight in the public eye, I despair.”
Many even wondered if Juhi was trolling the Bachchans, since deleting the tweet didn’t really change her stance.
For those unversed, Amitabh’s old tweets on COVID-19 cure using homeopathy or sound vibrations resurfaced, with many mocking him, after he opted for allopathy when infected with the virus.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)