Juhi Chawla birthday special: How the actress-turned-environmentalist continues to raise awareness about social causes

Celebrated Bollywood actress of the 90s and former Miss India, Juhi Chawla. is celebrating her birthday on Friday, 13 November.

The veteran actress catapulted to stardom with films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Darr', 'Daraar', 'Ishq' and'Yes Boss'. among others. Popularly known for starring in rom-coms, Juhi was also seen experimenting with her choices – most notable being her work in films ' 3 Deewarein', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'My Brother Nikhil,' and 'I Am'.

The actress who was one of Bollywood’s reigning stars in the ’90s, is now an entrepreneur and social-activist, who's been in the forefront raising awareness against various social causes.

On her birthday, let's look at how the actress-turned-environmentalist has continued to raise awareness about social causes through her platform:

Chawla, who's dedicated a better part of her life to champion for causes close to her heart, started a movement 'Citizens for Tomorrow' to spread awareness to create a brighter, cleaner & greener world for our future generations. She has been an active part of Cauvery Calling, helping farmers to plant over 200 crore trees over the course of next 12 years to help retain trillions of liters of water in the Cauvery basin.