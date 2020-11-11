Juhi Chawla birthday special: How the actress-turned-environmentalist continues to raise awareness about social causes

Celebrated Bollywood actress of the 90s and former Miss India, Juhi Chawla. is celebrating her birthday on Friday, 13 November.
The veteran actress catapulted to stardom with films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Darr', 'Daraar', 'Ishq' and'Yes Boss'. among others. Popularly known for starring in rom-coms, Juhi was also seen experimenting with her choices – most notable being her work in films ' 3 Deewarein', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'My Brother Nikhil,' and 'I Am'.
The actress who was one of Bollywood’s reigning stars in the ’90s, is now an entrepreneur and social-activist, who's been in the forefront raising awareness against various social causes.
On her birthday, let's look at how the actress-turned-environmentalist has continued to raise awareness about social causes through her platform:
Chawla, who's dedicated a better part of her life to champion for causes close to her heart, started a movement 'Citizens for Tomorrow' to spread awareness to create a brighter, cleaner & greener world for our future generations. She has been an active part of Cauvery Calling, helping farmers to plant over 200 crore trees over the course of next 12 years to help retain trillions of liters of water in the Cauvery basin.
The beauty queen started a new trend in the B- town recently by pledging trees for the fraternity as a birthday present & has donated over hundreds of trees for actors Shahrukh Khan, Tabu, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Rishi Kapoor & many more.
Recently, on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, a champion for environmental causes - Juhi Chawla pledged to plant 500 trees to celebrate the megastar's big day.
She pledged to plant 500 trees for Cauvery Calling, a movement launched last year by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, to revitalise river Cauvery, a major lifeline of southern India which has depleted alarmingly in the last few decades.
The 'Yes Boss' star tweeted: "I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling. From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation" Earlier in July, on her son Arjun's birthday, the 'Duplicate' actor made a generous donation of 1,000 trees to 'Cauvery Calling'.
Last year on her birthday, Juhi decided to spin around her birthday celebrations and help the cause she supports by calling out her fans and friends who send a hundred of bouquets, cakes, gifts every year on her birthday to instead pledge trees for the cause close to her heart.
In 2016, after learning about the menace of plastic in our country and the 'Darr' actress had vouched as her New Year resolution for the year 2017, to create awareness through various platforms on the same.
Juhi had shared some alarming facts, “So about 5 months ago, I was having a conversation with my family and my brother in law about pollution and the environment, and something that he said there about plastic! I was stunned by it and it totally grabbed my attention.
From then on I started wanting to know more. And what I kept getting to know was shocking, disturbing and all about plastics! My brother in law mentioned to me that there are islands of plastics in the ocean and I was shocked! He also mentioned the size, and that’s when it shocked me the most. In the North Pacific Ocean, islands of floating plastic are almost the size of Africa. That is only in 1 ocean. There are 6 more such islands in all other oceans! I mean look at what is being done in our environment.”
The Miss India title winner, who's has time and again used her position and platform to create awareness and raise questions for the betterment of the society at large, had strongly voiced the harmful effects of radiation by mobile towers and been constantly fighting the battle.
She had written a letter to then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cautioning against the health hazards due to EMF (electromagnetic) radiation from mobile tower antennas and WiFi hotspots.
“Many well-known national and international scientists, epidemiologists and technical professors have mentioned about adverse effects of radiofrequency radiation on human health,” she'd stated in her letter.
Speaking to PTI, the 52-year-old actress had said the government is implementing 5G mobile technology for better speed and network but is “blatantly ignoring” the harmful effects of radiation on human health.
“Various international scientists are against the introduction of 5G and there are studies that indicate harmful effect (of radiation) on health. This is a matter of concern,” she'd said.
