Juhi Chawla Birthday Special: A look at her love story with Jay Mehta

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has made sure to make heads turn with her on-screen energy and performances with rich commercial and content-driven films. She is undeniably one of the finest and the most versatile actresses in Bollywood.

As the star turns 54 on November 13, 2021, let's unfold Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's love story.

Working in completely different fields, Juhi, an actress and Jay Mehta, a businessman and entrepreneur met when director Rakesh Roshan introduced the couple.

During the filming of 'Karobaar: The Business of Love', Rakesh had introduced the lead heroine of the film, Juhi, to his dear businessman-friend, Jay.

Jay had earlier tied the knot with Yash Birla's sister, Sujata Birla, who lost her life in 1990's Flight 605 plane crash.

Juhi and Jay met several times during the filming of the movie but they never thought of each other in a romantic way. Jay was a devoted husband to his first wife, whereas Juhi was engrossed in establishing her acting career.

However, when Jay lost his wife, his friendship with Juhi took a different turn. He came closer to her as she was the only one who pulled him up through his hard times.

She wasn't that inclined in the beginning but soon, she changed her mind and attitude. Jay's approach towards her influenced her heart and mind.

Initially, Juhi was hesitant towards giving a name to their relationship. Jay and Juhi came closer and that is when they thought of giving their lives a fresh start.

Not long after their wedding was finalised, Juhi's mother lost her life in a car accident. Post her demise, Juhi was not in the right frame of mind to embark on the journey of married life with Jay.

Juhi's wedding plans and dreams came to a halt. Juhi's brother, Bobby Chawla suffered a massive stroke in 2010 and after being in a coma for four years, he breathed his last in 2014.

Jay assured Juhi of all the emotional support and comfort during her grief-stricken phase. Jay offered her all the aid and time to help her cope with the personal loss and emotional hardships.

It was a hush-hush and clandestine marriage for the tragic-struck couple. Juhi remained tight-lipped about her marriage to Jay. In 1995, Juhi and Jay got married. Juhi and Jay's secret marriage got highlighted only when the couple was expecting their first child.

They are blessed with two kids, a daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, and a son, Arjun Mehta, who were born in 2001 and 2003, respectively. Despite being constantly in the limelight, Juhi has kept her personal life and her kids guarded from media scrutiny.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST