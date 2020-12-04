‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ stars Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan test positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, along with co-star Varun Dhawan, who commenced shooting for their upcoming film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a report by Filmfare, the duo and director Raj Mehta have been infected with the virus, putting the shoot on a halt.

Meanwhile actor Anil Kapoor has tested negative for the same.

Last month, Neetu had shared a picture from the airport as the team headed to their first outdoor shooting schedule. “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” she wrote.