Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Power packed yet predictive

Film: Judgementall Hai Kya

Director: Prakash Kovelamudi

Cast: Kangana Ranaut; Rajkummar Rao;

Duration: 121 minutes

Stars: 3 stars

Review:

Judgementall Hai Kya directed by Prakash Kovelamudi follows Bobby played by Kangana Ranaut who is a B grade films, dubbing artist that likes to takes pictures of herself in the characters she dubs for. She lives as extraordinarily colourful as she phases in and out of reality on daily terms due to her childhood trauma.

The story however beings when she lends out part of her house to a family friend Remma and her husband Keshav aka Rajkummar Rao. Bobby who usually confuses reality with her dubbed characters takes a liking towards Keshav and slowly becomes obsessed with him, which also leads her to believe he is going to kill her.

Debuting in Bollywood as a director, Prakash Kovelamudi shows promise with the technical brilliance of the film. The cinematography, background score and even the lighting works a narration to the story moving it forward without overuse of screenplay, but at the same time it also leaves a bit out for an audience that isn’t accustomed to the experimental cinema.

The film follows Bobby’s field of vision trying to blur the reality line. While the first of the movie have a series of shots showing the actress in different characters, the second half takes roots into modern Ramayana with Bobby as the modern Sita ready for the Agani Pariksha. Kangana hands down has given her best to the performance. It is enough to overpower as actor like Rajkummar Rao, this could even be her forte as an actress.

Much cannot be said about Kesha aka Rajkummar Rai without giving away the film. Even though he gets enough screen time, his character does don’t leave an impact as compared to Bobby. Rajkummar has played the part applaud worthy but it is a bit disappointing too as the trailer leads you to believe this is as much as his story as Bobby’s but in fact, Judgementall Hai Kya is Bobby’s story.

Hussain Dalal’s Karan as Bobby’s dragged around boyfriend is another important character who takes the story forward, other than Kangana he manages to get the most fun punches in the film. Amyra Dastur struggles as Remma in the first half, but Amrita Puri covers up for the part in second part.

The dialogues of the film work best with Kangana’s mental state and the use of mental triggers leaves an amazing impact on the story, the makers have made full use of the two, but at the same time have been lenient with pin pointing her mental disorder, by just throwing terms around like ‘acute psychosis’ and ‘Dissociative Identity Disorder’ (DID)

While the end is predictive and rushed it is fun to watch, the two talented actors being pinned against each other by a power packed comedy script. Judgementall Hai Kya can be enjoyed for various reasons, and Kangana’s attention grabbing performance is at the center of them.