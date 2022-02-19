'Journey of seven years': Vikrant Massey shares first wedding pictures with Sheetal Thakur

Finally, Vikrant Massey has officially announced his wedding on social media with long time girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur. The couple got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14 and then tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 18.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Love Hostel' actor shared adorable photos from the wedding and penned a heartwarming note. Vikrant wrote in hindi, "सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत."(Today, this journey of seven years has turned into one for seven lifetimes. Thank you so much for supporting us in this journey. Sheetal and Vikrant)

Sheetal too penned a similar note and shared lovely photos from the ceremony.

Sheetal could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with a signature pahadi nose ring. She also wore Kaleere and traditional gold jewellery. Vikrant wore a white sherwani and pastel pagdi. Photos from their village wedding also surfaced on social media.

On the work front, Sheetal had featured in the web show, 'Broken But Beautiful'. Vikrant is currently gearing up for the release of his film, 'Love Hostel'. It also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra and will release on February 25.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:17 PM IST