John Cena shared Shilpa Shetty's 'Stone Cold' picture

After seeing Cena's post, netizens got curious about his sudden love for Shilpa and her son.

One user wrote: "How do you know Shilpa Shetty, John?"

Another one commented: "Wow... it seems John Cena is also interested in Bollywood."

Shilpa has not said anything about Cena's post yet.

A few days ago, Shilpa's son Viaan had appeared in a video where he expressed his love for Cena.

Responding to Viaan's video, Cena sent him a video message.