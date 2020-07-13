John Cena posts picture of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, netizens ask 'are you really not from India?'

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "John Cena is more indian than Akshay Kumar bruh."

"are u sure u r not from INDIA??", asked another.

A comment on the post read: "Bhai aap indian ho kya?". Another user had a hilarious reply to the comment and wrote, "han Bihar se".

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that John Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. Wrestler and actor John Cena is known to have a huge fan-following in India. He often gives a shout out to Indian celebrities and also has a couple of favourite actors, including Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, he paid a tribute to late Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media. During 'Bigg Boss 13', he had taken to Instagram to post a picture of season contestant, model Asim Riaz. He has also posted pictures of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma and Diler Mehendi among others.

Cena's Instagram bio reads: "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."