John Cena posts picture of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, netizens ask 'are you really not from India?'

A day after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for the novel coronavirus, WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena took to Instagram to share a picture of them. His tradition of not having any captions with the pictures continued with the picture of the father-son duo. Netizens had hilarious reactions to the post and asked him, "are you really not from India?"
Big B and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested Covid positive on Saturday night and were admitted to Nanavati hospital. While Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were confirmed COVID-19 positive on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.
Reacting to the post, a user commented, "John Cena is more indian than Akshay Kumar bruh."
"are u sure u r not from INDIA??", asked another.
A comment on the post read: "Bhai aap indian ho kya?". Another user had a hilarious reply to the comment and wrote, "han Bihar se".
For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that John Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. Wrestler and actor John Cena is known to have a huge fan-following in India. He often gives a shout out to Indian celebrities and also has a couple of favourite actors, including Shah Rukh Khan.
Recently, he paid a tribute to late Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media. During 'Bigg Boss 13', he had taken to Instagram to post a picture of season contestant, model Asim Riaz. He has also posted pictures of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma and Diler Mehendi among others.
Cena's Instagram bio reads: "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."
