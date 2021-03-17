John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe' on Eid 2021

Mumbai: Action drama "Satyameva Jayate 2", starring John Abraham, will now arrive on Eid, a day early on May 13, in cinema halls.

The Milap Zaveri-directed film, a sequel to Abraham's 2018 hit, will now clash with Salman Khan's "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", also scheduled to be released on the same date.

Abraham, who features in the movie in a double role, took to Twitter and shared the film's new poster.